Vail District students rewarded for perfect attendance amid nationwide chronic absenteeism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Mesquite Elementary School students were recognized Monday morning by their principal for never missing a day of school.

In Arizona, a student is considered chronically absent if they’ve missed 18 days of school. It’s an issue that continues to rise across the nation, but these two dedicated students from Mesquite in the Vail District have proven that showing up everyday matters.

“Come on up to the front office," Principal Diane Vargo exclaimed as she called the students up.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Third-grader Holly and fourth-grader Jonah won this quarter's reward for perfect attendance.

“We’re leaving school to go buy the bike right now," said Principal Vargo moments after Holly and Jonah walked through the doors.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Mesquite students who have never missed class are placed in a drawing to win a reward for their dedication every quarter.

I asked the winners what motivates them to show up on time every day.

“Lunch," Holly exclaimed.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“I think advanced math," Jonah expressed.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Data from Vail Unified School District shows that 23% of students were chronically absent in 2022.

Principal Vargo says they’ve seen the national effects of absenteeism hit Tucson and are working to change that at her school.

“We just wanted to find ways to show students and our parents and our community just how important it is for them to be in school," Principal Vargo said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Both Holly and Jonah say they're excited to ride their bikes and will continue encouraging their friends to not miss a day.