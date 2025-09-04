Vail schools rally community for diaper drive, raising supplies for families in need

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the school year gets underway, the Vail School District is leading a heartfelt effort to give back to the community, one diaper at a time.

The district’s annual diaper drive is now in its ninth year, and organizers expect to fill a 48-foot trailer with diapers for families in need until September 12.

Local volunteer Mark Tate, who has helped lead the drive for numerous years, says it’s always inspiring to see students take ownership of the effort, even at the high school level.

“Sometimes you kind of go, high schoolers bringing in diapers to school? What are their friends going to think? But they’ve really embraced it as well they’ve decorated the windows at Galaxy Theatres."

Athena Kehoe Galaxy Theatres painted by VUSD students

The campaign is backed by the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, which works year-round to support low-income families who struggle to afford basic hygiene products.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, nearly half of families in the U.S. with young children can’t afford enough diapers to keep their children clean, dry and healthy.

KGUN 9 Donation area at Galaxy Theatres

"Food stamps don’t allow you to buy diapers. So, someone wants to get a job, but they have a child, so they need child care, child care requires you bring diapers, but you can’t buy diapers in order to give, so it’s a vicious circle for the parents," Tate explains.

They accept donations of infant or toddler diapers, pull-ups and adult pull-up briefs.

You can donate here or drop off supplies at any school in the Vail School District or at Galaxy Theatres near Broadway Boulevard and Houghton Road.