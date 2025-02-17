Vail mother and daughter turn imagination into a book for children

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A simple moment with a cockroach sparked a big idea for Maria Boyd and her seven-year-old daughter, Maddison. That idea became Tink’s BUGTastic Surprise, a children’s book celebrating imagination, curiosity, and family.

“She’s very creative, and she sees things way differently than I do,” Boyd said about Maddison.

Boyd grew up without seeing many books featuring girls who looked like her and wanted to create a story that reflected everyday life while still inspiring young readers.

“There wasn’t a lot of books when I grew up with little girls that looked like me, and I think that was very important,” Boyd said. “Everything felt fantasy-driven, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but the everyday dynamics were kind of missing.”

Boyd hopes the book encourages families to embrace creativity and see the magic in ordinary moments. She and her daughter, Maddison, will be at the Festival of Books on March 15-16 to share their story.