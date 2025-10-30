Vail district considers new boundaries to ease over-enrollment pressures

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Unified School District (VUSD) is considering a proposal to change how students are assigned to two comprehensive high schools as enrollment continues to climb.

In September, the district formed a committee to study transportation zones, enrollment patterns, and family choice across its high schools. That 22-member group, made up of parents, teachers, and staff, is now recommending the district move away from its current “transportation zone” model and instead create specific attendance boundaries.

“What we have is a school that's slightly smaller, it's newer, and therefore it's a little harder to get into versus, another school that's a little larger. Both schools have incredible programs,as do all of our high schools. They're some of the top schools in all of Arizona," John Carruth explains, Superintendent of VUSD.

Athena Kehoe Cienega High School

The two comprehensive high schools: Mica Mountain and Cienega. Mica Mountain is newer and has a lower efficiency capacity compared to Cienega.

Under the proposal, the Rita Ranch area would be assigned to Cienega High School. Families in the flex zone currently have access to both Mica Mountain and Cienega, but don’t receive priority placement at either.

Athena Kehoe Current Flex Zone

“If these recommended changes go through, they will only impact incoming 9th grade students and students who move here after the decision is made," Carruth says.

Current students would not be required to transfer. Carruth said the district plans to offer what’s called “grandfather transportation," meaning even if their boundaries shift, VUSD would continue to provide transportation to their current school for the following year.

Athena Kehoe Mica Mountain High School

“We understand that any change is disruptive to families," Carruth explains, "We work hard with parents who are impacted by those changes to minimize those impacts when we need to balance the need for ensuring that choice continues, and ensuring that we're efficient in managing growth that's happening in our community.”

The committee’s recommendation will go before the Vail Governing Board at its next meeting on Nov. 12, when members are expected to consider whether to adopt the proposal.