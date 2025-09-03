Vail Coffee Stop: New family behind the window

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s known as the town between the tracks, and for many in the Vail community, a quick stop at the local thrift store or grabbing a morning coffee from the Vail Coffee Stop is just part of the routine.

When word got out that the Vail Coffee Stop was set to close, Vail resident Renee King saw more than just the end of her favorite coffee spot. Instead, she saw a new beginning.

“When we first found out that they were going to be closing, I asked my daughter, who lives nearby here to see like, hey, you wanna go talk to them and see if they're interested in selling it and kind of keep things going," King explains.

Athena Kehoe Vail Coffee Stop

That conversation sparked what is now a full-family affair: a small but mighty revival of a local favorite, now owned and operated by Renee King and her family.

Beyond espresso shots and seasonal lattes, the Coffee Stop has become a chance for the King family to reconnect even as life gets busy.

“It's hard to find time to meet with your family as you get older, you know, it's like everybody has their own busy life, so getting to spend that extra two hours in the morning with my mom and my siblings has been a lot of fun," Mikayla Edris says, who's King's daughter.

The yellow van also has its own story. It was originally operated as a cheese truck in Wisconsin before making its way to Arizona and settling in Vail.

“That's why we incorporate the train track in our logo because we are between the tracks and it's a quick place to either stop in," Edris explains.

Whether you’re on your way to work and ordering ahead through the mobile app, or looking to sit down with a hot drink and good conversation, the Coffee Stop offers something for everyone.