Tucson muralist and students create meaningful artwork at Sycamore Elementary

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson muralist is leaving a lasting mark at Sycamore Elementary School, and students played a key role in bringing the artwork to life.

Pen Macias, who has been painting murals across Tucson since 2018, received a federal grant in December to collaborate with a public school. She chose Sycamore Elementary, a place close to her heart, as her family has been part of the school community for 10 years.

With help from 20 students, including her son, Macias designed and painted a mural that tells the story of the school and its community. Each letter in "Sycamore" represents something unique about the school. The "S" features a portrait of the school's first principal to honor the staff, while the "Y" highlights the music and arts programs.

"Public art is a critical way for anyone, regardless of background, language, or lifestyle, to tell a story and unite a community," Macias said.

Students actively participated in the creative process, making design decisions and painting during lunch breaks.

"Mr. Graph called like two people from his third through fifth class, and then we did three lunch breaks where we talked about what changes we should make," said Easton Macias, a fifth grader at Sycamore Elementary.