ReSources Vail Food Bank unveils new food storage building

ReSources Vail Food Bank had a grand opening for its brand-new food storage building! To celebrate, they invited attendees to “Stuff the Storage Building” with canned goods and other non-perishable items.

ReSources Vail Food Bank is one of only two social service providers for low-income families in southeastern Pima County, making the extra storage space for food critical to their mission of providing for community members.

The storage building was funded by Ward 4 City Councilwoman Nikki Lee, through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Things have gotten more expensive for everybody," said Councilwoman Lee. Wages have not grown to meet the costs in certain families, in certain situations, and so being able to have these resources available is really important. I mean, kids learn better when they have a full stomach.”

Attendees donated over 345 pounds of food at the grand opening on Monday morning.

"We're aware of the food insecurity issue out here on the east side of town and out in the Vail community. A lot of times food insecurity and poverty is hidden in areas where people don't always expect it," Councilwoman Lee said. "So, fortunately, through the American Rescue Plan dollars that each ward office has allocated to them, we are able to accept ideas from the community for funding needs. As soon as we heard about what the ReSources Food Bank is doing out here, we knew that there's no more important reason that we could use to spend these funds than on feeding children."

Callie Tippet, executive director for Greater Vail Community Resources says the extra storage increases their capacity by 30%, allowing more space for different food programs.

“Our weekend meals program, right now, is serving almost 550 children every week," Tippett said.

Tippet says the food bank’s emergency food program serves about 600 families a month.

“And those numbers are ticking up month after month and has continued to grow since COVID," said Tippet.

Tippet adds how the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the storage building was a celebration of the "Power of Community" and it was only through a whole community effort that led to this day.

ReSources Vail Food Bank will host more food drives ahead of the holidays.

“Everybody falls on hard times from time to time, and we have chapters in our life that are more difficult than others and so this place exists," said Councilwoman Lee. "This place is ready to help.”

ReSources Vail Food Bank is located at 13105 E. Colossal Cave Rd. #6775, Vail, AZ.

Updates on their upcoming food drives can be found here.