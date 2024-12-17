No one goes hungry: ReSources Vail Food Bank hosts holiday meals giveaway

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ensuring no one goes hungry during the holidays, ReSources Vail Food Bank hosted a holiday meal giveaway for our Southeastern community members.

Those participating in the ReSources holiday meal program received about $30-50 worth of food, depending on their family size.

Volunteers like Chandra Pinon helped pack more than enough food to serve about 350 families.

“There are people in the community that truly care,” Pinon said.

Before Pinon became a volunteer at ReSources, she herself used to rely on the food bank.

“I once had a need myself and found that Resources was a very good place to be able to receive and to give," said Pinon.

To get a holiday meal, participants are required to live within the Vail School District boundary and be a current food bank client. One participant named Debra says she gets food from ReSources about once a month.

“It saves me a lot of trouble, a lot," said Debra. "You know, I’m in a little down situation myself right now and they’re great.”

Debra says the food she receives monthly, along with the holiday meal, is helping her mother and children too.

“Vail ReSources is wonderful. They’ve been helping everybody. Doesn’t matter what color or race you are, how broke you are, whatever you are. They’re here to help you," Debra said.

Some of the holiday meals included potatoes, gravy, a cake box, chicken and a grocery gift card.

While food banks usually see more donations during the holidays, ReSources says families are in need all year long. They invite community members to continue donating even after the holidays.

“Vail ReSources Food Bank is here to provide a little bit more joy, a little bit more peace," said Pinon.

Find out how to donate or volunteer at resourcesvail.org.