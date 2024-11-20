Five car crash closes I-10

UPDATE 12:00 a.m.

DPS says the five-vehicle crash on I-10 at milepost 289 left one person dead and another in the hospital.

The department says one vehicle rear-ended another just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, causing a chain reaction.

The passenger of the at-fault vehicle died on the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A horse trailer was involved in the accident. DPS says no horses were injured, and another trailer took the animals away from the crash.

I-10 remains closed at milepost 281 near March Station.

