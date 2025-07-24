Company behind Project Blue data center unveils information, sparking debate amongst attendees

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Project Blue” is a proposed data center that would be built at vacant land near the Pima County Fairgrounds on the southeast side of Tucson near Houghton and I-10. The media outlet AZ Luminaria said Amazon Web Services is behind the project.

The company who is building the project, Beale Infrastructure, held a public informational meeting with the City of Tucson at Mica Mountain High School in Vail.

About 200 people packed the auditorium at the high school in Vail. Many of them were local union members while a lot of them were also people who are against the project.

Marisol Winfrey Herrera was one of the people who went to the meeting. She is with the No Desert Data Center Coalition and is against the planned project.

“We’re going to be depleting our water that’s available for drinking,” Winfrey Herrera said. “Overall even if they use that water, they’re going to be draining the Santa Cruz essentially.”

Beale Infrastructure revealed some of their plans at the meeting and said Project Blue will not reduce water flow in the river or the amount of water in the region.

Their presentation also revealed plans to work with Tucson Water to use reclaimed water. They also have plans, they said, to conserve water and invest in protecting watersheds.

More of their plans include working with Tucson Electric Power on TEP’s energy goals.

However, Winfrey Herrera said the data center would use too much energy.

“Honestly mind boggling and we simply don’t have the infrastructure to support that right now,” she said.

Project Blue, Beale Infrastructure said, would create about three thousand construction jobs and would include local unions.

Jorge Pereyda, a representative for Western States Regional Council Of Carpenters Local 1912 said they’re in talks with the developer.

“It would create more jobs which would lead to higher wages,” Pereyda said. “Historically when you include unions in a project, our wages and benefits tend to set the standard.”

Pereyda said the project would also be conveniently located, so that way union members don’t have to travel far to places like Casa Grande where they often do jobs.

“A project like this would ensure that our members wouldn’t have to travel as much. They’d get home at a more decent hour,” Pereyda said.

Mayor Regina Romero said she’s still weighing the economic benefits and environmental concerns of the project. The City has another meeting scheduled next Thursday where the public will weigh in on the project.

The mayor and council are going to have their first vote about considering the project next month, but Romero said it is not a final vote. She said a final vote has not been scheduled.

“The responses that we were given tonight based on the facts….I think will help not only myself and mu council colleagues but will also be a benefit to the community. As mayor it’s my responsibility to really look at everything, weigh the benefits and concerns,” Mayor Romero said.