As desert temperatures rise, rattlesnake-proofing becomes more important

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer heat intensifies across Southern Arizona, so does the risk of rattlesnake encounters, even at home.

Wildlife experts say rattlesnakes are ambush predators that prefer cool, hidden spots to escape the heat. Jeff Carver, co-owner of Animal Experts, says trash cans and shaded yard corners are common hiding places.

“Rattlesnakes being cold-blooded are going to seek out the shady spot with the cover,” Carver says. “They’re not laying out in the middle of the yard where it’s easy to see.”

To keep them out, Carver recommends physical barriers over repellents. Installing a quarter-inch mesh fence, buried at least 12 inches underground and extending out 12 inches, is one of the most effective methods.

“You should have a safe zone in your yard… Where your kids or grandkids are not going to encounter something that could be debilitating to them,” Carver says.

Experts also urge homeowners not to handle snakes on their own. If one is spotted, it’s best to call a professional.