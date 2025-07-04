Youth 'Barrio Keepers' cleaning Southside streets for the summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Southside, an organization continues its mission to restore respect to streets through landscaping and neighborhood clean-ups.

Last year, David Garcia started his efforts with "Barrio Keepers," sharing his mission with Tucson's unhoused community. This summer, he's also working with Tucson's youth.

“We’re really trying to teach them and educate them about the importance of representing your hood, investing in your hood, and keeping it clean and safe for everybody,” said Garcia.

Going beyond the weekly clean-ups, he’s teaching teamwork. “Whenever he brings all his workers, his friends, I start to communicate really well,” said one of the youth volunteers.

“To me, it’s more than just cleaning a curb,” said another volunteer. “There’s a lot that can be done around South Tucson.”

They’ve helped build a community garden in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, where local artists have pitched in to beautify the alley.

"We’ve been cleaning up the alley, cleaning up the surrounding neighborhoods, adding artwork, and preparing to have a good monsoon season to have good crops this year," Garcia said.

The Barrio Keeper program is open for more volunteers. For more information, Garcia can be reached at barriorestoration@gmail.com.