Young competitor shines at Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Tucson Rodeo celebrates its 100th year, one young competitor is making a name for herself in the arena.

Maleah De La Cruz is just 11 years old and is competing in barrel racing and goat tying while also serving as part of the rodeo royalty. She first discovered her love for horses after joining the De La Cruz family as a foster child three years ago.

“My first big outing was the Tucson rodeo, and I actually ended up doing pretty well. I won second place in steer riding,” Maleah said.

Now in her second year competing, she also represents the rodeo as part of its royalty court. “We represent the rodeo,” she said. “We have a queen, a princess, a little miss, and a sweetheart.”

Maleah and her pony, Gus, are ready for the competition. “Gus is a cute little bay. He loves to lope. He has a slow western pleasure lope and a beautiful trot,” she said. “He has taken care of me through a lot of things.”

She said being part of the rodeo is especially exciting this year. “Just getting to hang out at the rodeo and be a part of it is really awesome because it’s the 100th year,” she said.

Maleah hopes to inspire other kids to chase their dreams. “Follow your heart,” she said. “Whatever makes you happy, stick to it, because you can do anything you set your mind to.”

On Saturday, she won first place in her first goat-tying event. She will continue competing throughout the week, running hot laps with Gus.