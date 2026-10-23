Where the sidewalk starts: County plans sidewalk, pedestrian crossing improvements along South Palo Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A stretch of South Palo Verde Road near Interstate 10 is scheduled for significant pedestrian safety improvements, as Pima County prepares to install new sidewalks, bicycle lanes and a pedestrian crossing signal along the busy roadway.

The project aims to improve safety along a corridor where pedestrians and bicyclists have been seriously injured in traffic collisions.

For Tucson resident Christopher Carlson, crossing Palo Verde Road can be dangerous, particularly when traffic is heavy.

“During the day time hours, I believe it’s more dangerous than not,” Carlson said.

Carlson, who has experienced several close calls while crossing the street, believes additional pedestrian infrastructure could make a difference.

“Like a cross-walk… I think it would be beneficial because a lot of people cross over to take the bus,” he said.

According to Katrina Noble of the Pima County Department of Transportation, the project will add nearly 4,700 linear feet of sidewalks and curbs along both sides of Palo Verde Road, extending from an existing pedestrian crossing signal north of Columbia Street to Gas Road.

The improvements will include 11 new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections and two concrete pads for future bus stop shelters.

A new high-intensity activated crosswalk, commonly called a HAWK signal, will also be installed at Palo Verde Road and Michigan Street/Coach Drive.

The crossing will provide safer pedestrian access to the Gospel Rescue Mission and nearby businesses.

Unlike conventional traffic signals, HAWK crossings remain dark until activated by pedestrians, then use a sequence of flashing and solid lights to alert motorists to stop.

County transportation officials say the improvements address a documented safety concern.

According to Noble, three pedestrians and one bicyclist were struck in crashes resulting in fatal or serious injuries along this section of Palo Verde Road during the past decade.

The project is funded through several sources, including the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, administered by the Arizona Department of Transportation, and funding from the Pima Association of Governments and Regional Transportation Authority.

In total, the project will cost $2.4 million dollars.

Additional federal Carbon Reduction Program funding supports infrastructure improvements that encourage walking, bicycling and other alternatives to driving.

Although the project extends into Tucson city limits, most of the roadway falls under Pima County jurisdiction. An agreement between the city and county also gives Pima County responsibility for operating and maintaining this portion of Palo Verde Road.

County officials say having one agency oversee construction improves efficiency and reduces administrative costs.

Construction is expected to begin this winter, with completion anticipated approximately one year later.