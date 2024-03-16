'We're celebrating this today' $26 million on its way to Southern Arizona to fund community projects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From Sahuarita to the town of Pima, cities and towns across Representative Juan Ciscomani's district are moving forward with community projects. Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee passed a package that will bring $26 million dollars to Southern Arizona.

"My goal was to get a project to every single county, so we chose the projects that were the strongest and had the chance to make it all the way through," he said.

Rep. Ciscomani and his team worked with the communities to help secure this money for projects in several towns and cities. These projects include:



$2.7 million for Pima JTED

$3.79 million for City of Sierra Vista Buffalo Solider Trail

$3.79 million for City of Casa Grande for Thorton Road Widening Project

$1.3 million for the Graham County Gila River Linear Park and Trail Project

$3 million for Town of Sahuarita Campbell Avenue Extension project

$859,000 for Northern Cochise County Community Hospital in Willcox

$274,000 for the Town of Duncan and Hunter Estates Drainage Mitigation and Design in Duncan

$2 million for the Town of Pima's Volunteer Fire Department

$2.25 million to the City of Tucson Randolph Park PFAS Project

$1.25 million for the City of Tucson Shirley C. Scott Southeast Houghton Area Recharge Project

$3.5 million for Pima County's Wireless Integrated Network Radio Replacement

$70,000 for the Town of Marana 3D Scanner for Crime Scene Documentation

$1.8 million for the Western Rural Water and Central Arizona Irrigation and Drainage District

"The thing I wanted people to know is that we chose projects that will have the most impact in our communities," Rep. Ciscomani said. "From hospitals to fire stations to water projects to education like JTED. We try to cover every area possible to make sure that we show results."