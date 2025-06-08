Veterans, supporters rally at the VA on the 81st anniversary of D-Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson veterans and supporters rallied in front of the Southern Arizona VA on Friday, which was also the 81st anniversary of D-Day. They gathered to raise their voices against the actions and potential further changes to the VA system.

Thousands of VA workers have lost their jobs and VA Secretary Doug Collins said they plan to cut the workforce down by 15%. President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was passed in the House of Representatives, intends to slash funding for services like Medicaid.

"When you cut medicaid you cut care for veterans,” Jim Driscoll, one of the veterans at the rally, said. “You can’t do that and deliver the kind of health care that we are used to getting.”

Driscoll grew up around the miliary and followed in his father's footsteps.

"I was born on a marine corps base," he said. "My dad was just back from the south pacific. ”

He's used the VA for over 30 years.

"When I got back, my father brought me down to the VA and he said 'This is where you’re going to get your healthcare'," he said. "Keep healthcare the way it was promised to my father and the way it was promised to me.”