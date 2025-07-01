Veterans rally outside VA against proposed staffing cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Veterans gathered outside the Tucson VA Medical Center to send a message to the new acting VA director on her first day: They don't want to see mass layoffs in Southern Arizona as the VA prepares for a reorganization.

About 50 veterans and supporters rallied early Tuesday morning, on the same day Maria Nguyen began her new role as interim director and chief executive officer of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS). Nguyen succeeds Jennifer Gutowski, who retired after 26 years of service at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"It's the first day for the acting director, and we want to send a message that we want things kept the same way that they were yesterday; and going forward, we want it improved," said Army veteran Henry Trejo.

Vietnam veteran Jim Driscoll says they're concerned about her following through with VA Secretary Doug Collins' proposal to cut 15% of the VA's workforce. Staffing levels would resemble 2019 with 400,000 workers nationally.

“That would be 450 good union jobs with benefits here in South Tucson, and it would devastate the healthcare that veterans like me get from the VA," said Driscoll.

Driscoll says many veterans do not want private-sector healthcare. He adds that VA healthcare is of higher quality and costs less.

"They understand our particular needs; PTSD, Agent Orange, and burn pit illnesses. So, this is a gem for us," said Driscoll. "The private sector is the worst. We have the worst health outcomes of any industrialized nation."

Trejo agreed that the quality of care at the VA is better.

"Every job here has an impact on my care. If somebody gets laid off, I don't care what department it is. I know it's going to affect my care here," said Trejo.

Trejo said the support staff plays an important role in their care, along with healthcare professionals.

"We've noticed it over and over. I was a patient here for 10 days and I notice how hard these people work just to make their job better for me, and the other veterans," shared Trejo. "So, I appreciate that."

Veterans at the rally reassure their support for healthcare workers at the VA.

“With a short staff, they're still doing a tremendous job. Us veterans, we care and we care about the employees that come in here and treat us every day. So that's why we're here," Trejo said.

We reached out to the acting director Nguyen for a comment addressing veterans concerns and she stated:

"Greetings Veterans,

I have officially been selected as the Interim Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Director/Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2025.

To begin, I would like to thank former SAVAHCS Director Ms. Jennifer Gutowski for her 26 years of dedicated service to our nation’s Veterans. She has left an indelible mark on the SAVAHCS and VA. Her commitment to excellence and unwavering support for our nation’s Veterans have set a high standard for all of us and we wish her well in retirement.

As the permanent Director’s position is being actively recruited for, I am honored to step into this role and eager to build upon her legacy to enhance the quality-of-care SAVAHCS provides to those who have served our country. I’m committed to utilizing our resources effectively and efficiently towards our VA mission, “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

As a quick introduction, you can view my professional biography at this link: https://www.va.gov/southern-arizona-health-care/staff-profiles/maria-nguyen-0/ [va.gov]

Finally, I would like to thank all Veterans for their dedicated service to our nation."