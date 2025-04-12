Veterans in Tucson rally at the Southern Arizona VA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Veterans, local leaders, and other supporters rallied in front of the Southern Arizona Department of Veteran Affairs on Friday afternoon. This comes amid recent layoffs of over 1,000 employees, and according to the VA director Doug Collins, about 80,000 more layoffs are expected.

One of the rally attendees is David Johnson, who served in Vietnam and Thailand. Last year, he had a heart attack in Tucson and went straight to the VA.

"I came to the southern Arizona VA and they saved my life," he said.

He said he's against the staffing cuts and hopes more people will rally behind the employees.

"They need our support, they don’t need their jobs threatened, they have a stressful enough job," he said.