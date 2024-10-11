Veterans call for more resources as study shows women veterans are twice as likely to attempt suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In September, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced $52.5 million in grants, including $1.875 million for Arizona, aimed at supporting community organizations that implement tailored suicide prevention programs and services for Veterans and their families.

The investment comes after a study from the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans revealed women veterans are two times more likely than male veterans to attempt suicide, with military sexual trauma (MST) being a significant risk factor.

Air Force veteran Crystal Cherry believes this alarming trend stems from a lack of resources and support specifically designed for women veterans dealing with trauma, leading to a pervasive distrust toward the VA.

“The minute I show any symptom of my mental illness, I'm no longer credible. I'm no longer believed. I'm doing it for attention. I'm making it up," Cherry shared, reflecting on her experience since being diagnosed with PTSD.

Cherry, who is also a survivor of MST, emphasized the systemic issues: "The lack of resources, the lack of care, the lack of support for female veterans, and it's not just females, but it has a toll."

And, she's not alone. Montare Behavioral Health Case Specialist Amber Brown said, the clinic sees this toll far too often — especially with its female veteran patients, who return for mental health care more often than their male veteran patients.

She said, MST is a huge trigger for many women, which is why the clinic offers private rooms for patients who have PTSD or trauma, so they feel safe.

“They do reach out for help, but I think they get isolated, they become alone, they’re fearful," Brown said. “They have been told that they were liars. They have been told that their story isn't important, so after a while you begin to believe that.”

That shared sentiment led Cherry to connect with other veterans like Felicia Merkler who served in the Army and said she developed PTSD as a result of medical neglect.

Maria Staubs Veterans Felicia Merkler and Crystal Cherry

“I almost lost my life because of it," Merkler said. "That was because I didn't feel like I could trust the VA or go to them for help.”

That's why Merkler is asking for resources and treatment designed specifically for women.

“Men process emotions differently. They have different hormones in their body, like we are not the same," Merkler said. "And, to put us all in the same category is a disservice to female veterans who were willing to give their lives just like their male counterparts.”

If a veteran is struggling to get a referral from the VA and has suicidal thoughts, they can mention the Compact Act, specifically the Veterans Community Care Program, to a doctor at an emergency room.

“The hospital can refer them out without having to go through the VA," Brown said.

It allows veterans to seek care from non-VA providers under certain circumstances, including mental health services.

“I think that having all the tools in your toolbox is going to be super important. I mean, maybe you can get a lot of resources at the VA, but having other resources, you can use all kinds of different modalities, treatments," Brown said.

Brown said, the clinic offers equine therapy, EMDR therapy, individual therapy, medication management and an MST program.

Maria Staubs Montare Behavioral Health Nurse Manager Donna Royal performs an acutonic treatment

"The VA kind of just has all the resources that are inside the VA, so sometimes you have to reach outside of those programs, in order to find other options," Brown said.

It's one way to combat any distrust toward the VA, which Merkler said, she'd feel more confident in if its healthcare system implemented more accessible and gender-specific mental health resources.

“People are suffering. Believe them. They aren't doing this for attention," Cherry said.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.