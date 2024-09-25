Ventana Vista Elementary students use art to promote animal adoptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fifth-grade students at Ventana Vista Elementary School are painting pictures of animals up for adoption at the Humane Society. The artwork is displayed on the animals' cages, and when a pet is adopted, the new owners take home the painting.

“There’s so much negativity in the world, why not use art to advocate for animals?” said art teacher Julie Fouts, who started the project.

The students have painted 30 pictures so far, and some of the animals have found new homes. "Mr. Mow, a long-term stay cat, recently got adopted. We were all so excited; the kids cheered," Fouts said.

The students hope their work will inspire the community to help more animals. Fifth-grader Sadie Ruby Rockwood said, "I love helping our community with our art. It’s really enjoyable."

With many animals still waiting for homes, the students are motivated to help every one of them, especially those with special needs. "We can help the new dogs, cats, and long-timers," said student Colin Wilheln.

Reese Lewis added, “It’s their personality. That’s the most important thing.”

If you’re interested in adopting, the Humane Society currently has about 80 dogs looking for a forever home.