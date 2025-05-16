'Unleash Your Genius': Black and Brown Girl Wellness Event for TUSD girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The African American Student Services Department of Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) hosted the second annual Black and Brown Girl Wellness Event at Utterback Middle School on Friday.

Girls from several TUSD middle schools gathered for a morning filled with education, wellness, and self-discovery.

This year’s event was centered around the theme “Unleash Your Genius,” and focused on empowering young black and brown girls to step confidently into their full potential.

“You are filled with power, you are filled with gifts and talents that can change your world and the world around you," said Director of TUSD's African American Student Services, Tonya Strozier.

She says it’s important for young girls to care for themselves from the inside out and through their education.

“One of the things that really pushed me behind this theme is I really, really believe that there's something special that's inside each young girl, and we really want to challenge them, to dig deep, find that thing that will change the world," Strozier said.

To help spread that message, Strozier brought in special guests for the girls to hear from, including Judge Maria Elena Cruz, the first Afro-Latina justice on the Arizona Supreme Court.

“I am in a lot of spaces where I am the only person of color," Cruz said.

She says the younger generation's success depends on what is done today.

“We can't take our own growth and our development and just keep it to ourselves or keep it to a very small group," Cruz said. "We have to continue to reach back to the younger generation and let them know that they can do all the things that they see other people doing."

Another guest was Enoila Shokunbi, a 12-year-old scientist and innovator. Shokunbi invented an air filter system that draws in germs.

One of the many young girls in the audience was Iris Lee, who says she wants to be an architectural engineer when she grows up.

“I like people pushing me and encouraging me to do more things and seeing other people with my same ethnicity doing the same things I wanna do," Lee said.

Strozier says the Black and Brown Girl Wellness Event is in high demand and that she’s planning big things for next year.