Under Construction: JTED brings Construction Career Days to the Kino Sports Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Arizona experiencing a rapid growth spurt over the past decade, the region is seeing a construction boom across the state, especially in Southern Arizona.

This surge in development has created a high demand for skilled labor, and the JTED Construction Career Days aim to address that need by inspiring the next generation of builders.

On Wednesday, thousands of students from across Southern Arizona gathered at the Kino Sports Complex for the first day of the JTED Construction Career Days, an event designed to introduce high school students to opportunities in the construction industry. The event comes as Tucson experiences the 7th-fastest wage growth in construction jobs nationwide.

Dozens of local and national construction companies set up hands-on demonstrations, giving students a glimpse into different aspects of the industry.

From handling power tools to observing large-scale machinery in action, students were able to explore the numerous career paths available in construction.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state has seen the third-largest increase in construction jobs across the nation. With over 220,000 positions in the sector needing to be filled, local contractors are feeling the pressure to find skilled workers.

"Skilled labor is just so hard to find nowadays, and as the older generations begin to retire, filling those gaps has become tougher and tougher," said Ryan Montijo, co-owner of Ellison-Mills Contracting. "There’s a lot of opportunity for kids to come up and have a good career."

For students like Natalie Ahuama, a senior at Rio Rico High School, the event offers more than just a chance at a job—it’s about building a future. "I was trying to look for a job that obviously pays well and can give me experience for life," she said.

Alberto Paredes, a senior at Alta Vista High School, sees the industry as a way to give back to his community. "I just want to make the city bigger and help the community," he said when asked what motivated him to pursue a career in construction.

With more students like Natalie and Alberto exploring construction as a viable career path, the hope is that the industry will see an influx of skilled workers in the coming years.

The JTED Construction Career Days continue on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Kino Sports Complex from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing another day of inspiration for students looking to build their futures in one of Arizona's fastest-growing industries.