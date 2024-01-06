Watch Now
Two deadly pedestrian crashes on Tucson's Southside

One incident is being called a hit-and-run
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jan 06, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department reports two deadly crashes involving pedestrians on Tucson's Southside this week.

The first, TPD says, happened Thursday night just after 10 p.m. at S. Craycroft Road and E. 29th Street, where a car hit two pedestrians. A woman was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says the pedestrians were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, against the signal. However, the investigation is focused on the driver, who did not remain at the scene of a deadly collision.

The second incident happened early Saturday morning just before 4:00 a.m., when a driver hit and killed a man who was in a wheelchair. The man trying to cross the street was not in or near a crosswalk, and was pronounced dead at the scene. TPD says the driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

Both investigations are ongoing and TPD has not issued any charges or citations.

