Twisted Indian brings new flavors to Tucson's Southside in a unique spot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the only place in Tucson offering tanks of unleaded and plates of chicken tikka masala.

And it's in a unique location: A Chevron gas station at 1999 E. Ajo Way, on Tucson's south side.

Twisted Indian offers new flavors to an area of town known best for its carne asada burritos, enchiladas and street tacos.

Owner Raj Sihota saw an opportunity to introduce Indian food to an area where it was relatively unknown.

"A lot of people on the south side haven't had Indian food before," Sihota said. "I was curious if this could be a place to open up something new, and it turns out people really appreciate it."

The restaurant came about when Sihota his family's gas station had room for a new dining concept. "I pitched the idea to my dad, and he agreed to open the restaurant here," he said.

Sihota believed the Tucson community, known for its diverse culinary scene and support for locally owned restaurants, would welcome Twisted Indian. "Tucson is really cultured in their food and local restaurants," he said.

At Twisted Indian, Sihota ensures all dishes are made fresh and in-house.

"All sauces and dishes are prepared by my team and me," he said. "Everything is created from scratch."

Twisted Indian plans to expand in the future, but for now, residents can visit the location near I-10 and Ajo Way to enjoy authentic, fresh Indian dishes.