TUSD sets Utterback Middle School as official 'hub' for African American Student Services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Utterback Middle School is officially the "hub" for Tucson Unified School District's African American Student Services. This school year will be the first full year as a home for the department, and is also bringing in new resources.

The community celebrated the grand opening Monday afternoon, revealing three newly-renovated classrooms. These upgrades were funded by donors, according to Dr. Tonya R. Strozier, Director of African American Student Services.

"The hub is to create a space for community, for learning, for growth, and for culture," said Strozier.

She added the department and services will continue to be funded by TUSD's Desegregation Funds. There will be supportive services ranging from financial literacy to coding classes for students.

This new beginning, according to Strozier, is an upgrade for families and students. Utterback Principal Taranika Sanders shared how enthusiastic she felt in making her school a centralized location to access services.

“They walk differently when they come out of those meetings. They feel confident. So that's just the power of having culture departments on campus,” said Sanders.

Sanders said solidifying this partnership with African American Student Services is bringing passionate voices together to represent families and students. African American Student Services Director Dr. Tonya Strozier is hoping to support students in meeting their needs, especially in ways she may have struggled with in her past.

“What drives me and motivates me to do this is thinking about my childhood and my own experience. I was a student who struggled with reading. I didn't learn how to read until late into elementary. So, it really helped me develop a passion for students who may be struggling academically,” said Strozier.

Dr. Tonya Strozier’s voice on issues like literacy and education expands beyond the school district. She also has a spot with the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs, which she was appointed to by Governor Katie Hobbs earlier this year.

“We’re already meeting and planning some different town halls where I'll have the opportunity to hear from the community and then again take those concerns directly to Governor Hobbs’ office,” Strozier said.

The new hub is expected to bring attention to issues in these communities and will be launching in full swing this fall semester.