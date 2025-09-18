TUSD kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a focus on student pride and culture.

From classrooms to courtyard stages, students and staff are embracing the month-long recognition with cultural performances, activities, and a strong sense of community.

Athena Kehoe

“It’s all of us here, showing up, and making sure that our voices are heard and we can celebrate, you know, a lot of cultural activities that we have going on here so I think it’s really important to have these kinds of activities here at Pueblo,” explains 15-year-old Luciana Reyes.

For Reyes, who plays in Pueblo High School’s mariachi group, the month is personal.

“Whenever I play Mariachi music it makes me feel like I’m doing a piece of art that’s also personal to me,” she says.

Junior Raul Grijalva-Gomez says the celebration is not only about expressing identity, but also inviting others to learn more.

“Be you and embrace your identity and for anybody that wants to learn about it feel free we want people to know more about us,” he said. He also emphasized the impact of seeing Latino culture celebrated in school.

“A majority of our students are Latinos, and celebrating our culture and our heritage shows pride in that and celebrating with each other, letting us, each and every one of us know that we're not alone and we are here together and we're just one big familia," Marisol Manzano says, who is a history teacher at Pueblo.

“It's my first year and it's just like any family party where we come together and celebrate as a community,” she said.

TUSD will continue hosting events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month through October 15. For more details on National Hispanic Heritage Month, click here.