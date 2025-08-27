Tucson’s Ward 5 launches new small business & community grant program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s Ward 5, in collaboration with non-profit lender Groundswell Capital, unveiled a flexible grant program designed to help small businesses and nonprofit community programs across South and Southeast Tucson.

The Ward Five Small Business and Non-Profit Grants offer one-time awards of up to $5,000 to eligible applicants. These funds are intended to support a wide range of needs, such as equipment and supplies, renovations, operational expenses, staffing or program delivery and expansion.

Projects need to show demonstrable benefit to the local economy and community.

Council Member Rocque Perez emphasized that, historically, Ward 5 has been underfunded in both public and private investments, leaving many neighborhoods with outdated infrastructure and limited economic opportunities. The initiative represents a shift toward inclusive economic development that benefits long-underserved communities.

The program extends an invitation to locally owned small businesses, including storefronts, mobile vendors and home-based enterprises, as well as nonprofit organizations, fiscally sponsored groups and educational institutions.

Priority will be given to applicants located within underserved Ward 5 corridors and those showing significant community investment or need.

Interested applicants must complete an online application and provide:

A business or program profile and description,

A statement detailing how grant funds will be used,

Proof of operation within Ward 5 (or, for mobile businesses, 75% of revenue in the area),

A brief statement of community impact or a supporting letter.