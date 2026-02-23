Tucson's La Fiesta de los Vaqueros turns pink for breast cancer awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's La Fiesta de los Vaqueros is in full swing, bringing together riders and fans from across the country, an event that's been going on for 101 years. From bull riding to team roping, competitors were in the saddle for the battle Sunday as many people wore pink to raise awareness for breast cancer survivors, patients and their families.

Tucson Chicks N Chaps, a nonprofit organization, raised over $7,000 from its 13th annual fundraiser at the rodeo to support women and families battling breast cancer in Pima County. The University of Arizona football team also donated $1,500 to the cause. To date, the organization has raised over $159,000 for local breast cancer support.

Among the competitors was 12-year-old Bentlye-Ann Brunelle, the Willcox Rex Allen Days Rodeo Princess, who had the best time at 19.9 seconds in girls barrel racing with her horse Charlie, qualifying for next weekend.

"I've been practicing for like six years for barrels, but I've been riding since I was two and half years old," Bentlye-Ann said.

She says being involved in the rodeo takes a lot of work, and she is grateful for the family support that helped her get to where she is today.

"Rodeo has helped me through so much during times that I didn't know what to do and I would just go outside and I would just look outside. There's my whole ranch out there," Bentlye-Ann said. "My mom's put so much money into it. I'm so thankful for her. Words can't describe how thankful I am for her."

12-year-old spectator Liv Martinez is a big fan of the rodeo events.

"I love the mutton busting, the bull riding and the barrel racing. I love just coming with my family," Martinez said.

She even gets in on the action at home.

"I rope my plastic bull that my grandparents got me. It's really fun. So I practice," Liv said.

Tucson rider Jake Dunham and Marana rider Caelan Reynolds also took to the bull riding arena.

"Oh you just get addicted to it. It's pretty fun," Reynolds said.

When it comes to the dangers of the sport, Reynolds doesn't have any worries.

"Oh it ain't as bad as everybody makes it out to be," Reynolds said.

Reynolds encourages everyone to come out and experience the excitement of the rodeo for themselves.

"Oh it's just a big ole party. Everybody loves rodeo," Reynolds said.

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros runs through March 1. The rodeo is held at Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S 6th Ave.

Grab your tickets now before they sell out.

——

Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.