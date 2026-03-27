Tucson’s inaugural Palo Verde Bloom Festival promises a month of desert color

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will welcome a new spring tradition as the Palo Verde Bloom Festival launches this season, a month-long celebration of the Sonoran Desert running through April with a one-day kick-off party — Bloomfest — on Saturday, March 28.

Organized by the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the festival aims to spotlight the palo verde tree’s golden bloom while showcasing local culture, food, music and makers. Bloomfest, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kino South Sports Complex, will serve as the festival’s centerpiece: a family-friendly day of live music, food vendors, artisan booths, youth activities and community programming that festival organizers describe as a “desert awakening.”

What attendees can expect

Live music and stage programming featuring local performers.

Food trucks and regional cuisine celebrating Tucson’s culinary scene.

Market marketplace of local artists, makers and small businesses selling handmade goods and festival gear.

Family activities and interactive, nature-themed experiences for kids.

Limited-edition Palo Verde Bloom Festival merchandise and desert-inspired products available all month at participating businesses.

A citywide roster of participating shops and restaurants offering festival specials and themed experiences throughout April.



Events and scheduled highlights

Bloomfest (Kick-off) — Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Kino South Sports Complex: Mainstage performances, vendor marketplace, food and family programming.

Month-long celebrations — April: Participating businesses across Southern Arizona will offer specials, desert-inspired menus, and pop-up events through the 30‑day festival period.

Artist showcases & local vendor markets — multiple pop-ups and booths featured during Bloomfest and on select dates during April.

Merch and commemorative items — official festival gear available at Bloomfest and through partner retailers.



'Paula Verde' mural debut

A key moment planned for the inaugural festival is the debut of Ignacio Garcia’s Paula Verde mural. Organizers have listed the mural’s unveiling among Bloomfest highlights; specific unveiling time and location will be posted on the festival website and social channels as details are finalized. The piece is expected to be a focal point of the festival’s public-art programming and a lasting tribute to the palo verde’s place in Tucson’s landscape and community identity.

I visited Ignacio at his studio earlier this month, and he gave me a preview of 'Paula Verde,' which you can see in this video below:

Garcia's "Paula Verde" will be featured on the Palo Verde Bloom Festival's limited-edition official poster, available for free at select local businesses during the festival—while supplies last (there will only be about 5,000 available).

Practical info

Bloomfest is free to attend; visitors should check the Palo Verde Bloom Festival website for updates on vendor lineups, performer schedules, parking, and any weather-related advisories. For the full event calendar, official merchandise and the latest on the Ignacio Garcia mural unveiling, visit paloverdebloom.org.

With a mix of street-level celebration and month-long community participation, the Palo Verde Bloom Festival aims to turn a seasonal natural spectacle into an annual cultural moment for Tucson — one where art, food and the bloom itself take center stage.