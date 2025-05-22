Tucson Tenants Union, other organizations deliver eviction letter to southside landlord

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Tenants Union and other organizations held a rally near Spanish Trail Suites on Tuesday evening as they presented a letter of eviction to the owner of the apartment complex. It's a part of the national day of action by the Right to the City Alliance, a national organization that advocates for tenants' rights.

Nick Bruno from the Tucson Tenants Union said in the letter, they demand an end to the "billionaire backed housing crisis" and to send a message to the landlord Brian Bowers and the community.

"It’s that he can’t continue to be oppressing the people here at Spanish trails and South Tucson, and so by symbolically telling him that he is evicted it’s not even making it even, but is stopping the exploitation,” Bruno said.

Bowers said he's been harassed by the union but he's spoken with his tenants who have not filed complaints.

“There’s no way in there for a third party to get involved and evict me off my own property," Bowers said. "That just can’t happen. I'm not sure who the tenants are but we haven’t received anything in writing from any of our tenants.”

The Tucson Tenants Union hopes to provide more resources for tenants and Bowers said he will continue to work with his tenants for any of their complaints.