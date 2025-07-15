Tucson summer school uses AI to boost student learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer wraps up, some local students are getting a head start on the school year through a one-day camp focused on artificial intelligence and real-world skills.

Hosted by Unbound Academy, the free workshop combines learning with fun. The full-day event includes tech-driven lessons, leadership activities and even mock film pitches, all aimed at helping kids build confidence and practical skills.

“We model what these life skills look like,” said Michael Goto, Head of School at Unbound Academy. “Budgeting, public speaking, things they’ll actually use.”

The program blends education with entertainment, showing that learning doesn’t have to be boring. Unbound also offers four virtual programs throughout the entire summer, using AI tools to tailor lessons to each student’s needs.

“Learning at home is more comfortable than learning in a classroom,” said student Ethan Lesson. His brother Lucas, who’s 12, has already picked up budgeting skills through the online courses. “If you don’t practice them at a young age, you won’t know them when you’re older,” Lucas added.

Parents say programs like this are critical in a fast-changing world. “AI is reshaping every industry,” said Chad Lesson. “It’s time for education to catch up so kids can be ready for the future.”

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s in the Tucson Marketplace. It’s open to students in grades 4 through 8.