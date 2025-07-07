Tucson seniors beat the summer heat with help from caregivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures rise across Arizona, older adults face a higher risk of heat-related illness.

Nathaniel Mitchell, a Tucson resident of nearly 30 years, says he avoids the outdoors when the sun is at its peak.

“I’ve been here long enough to know that when it’s hot outside, I don’t go outside,” he says.

Instead, Mitchell waits for cooler evening hours and relies on the help of caregiver Esther Blackshire to stay safe. Blackshire, a home health aide with Senior Helpers, makes sure he’s well-fed, hydrated and comfortable.

“It takes a lot for them to cool down,” Blackshire says. “You have to make sure they stay hydrated because sometimes they forget.”

She also watches for signs of heat stress, like lethargy and warm skin, symptoms she once noticed in a previous client.

“I got a cool towel, gave them plenty of ice water, and stayed with them until their temperature came back to normal,” she says.

While safety is her priority, the relationship with Mitchell goes beyond that. Mitchell says seeing her grandchildren brings him joy, especially since his family lives far away.

Senior Helpers urges families to check in on elderly loved ones regularly during the summer, even with a quick visit or call.