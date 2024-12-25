Tucson school brings AAC to the playground to promote socializing for students with communicative disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A school in the Tucson Unified School District is providing a new tool for students with communicative disabilities to socialize on the playground.

While many schools utilize Augmented and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices in the classroom, one teacher at Borton Elementary spearheaded efforts in bringing an AAC board to the playground.

“Communication for our children is so critical for having meaningful interactions,” said Mayel Encinas. She worked to bring the board to her school’s playground for over a year. The project started as an assignment in her master’s program at the University of Arizona.

Encinas wanted to see it make a difference at Borton Elementary for students like Emery Bartel.

“Emery has a disability that impacts her life in a lot of different ways, and one of them is speech and communication,” said Emery’s mother, Megan Bartel.

AAC devices in the classroom help Emery’s teachers get to know her like her mother does.

“It's surprising, a lot of times, and delightful to realize like ‘Oh, that’s what you mean’,” Bartel said while describing her interactions with her daughter.

With an AAC board on the playground, it’s an experience that students can now have with Emery Bartel and others with communicative disabilities.

“For them to be able to express themselves, have a platform, and now a tool to be able to shine their communication is an incredible feeling,” said Encinas, reflecting on seeing students already using the board.

As new tools for socializing, Encinas said two AAC boards were installed on the Borton Elementary School playground mid-December. Now, Emery's mother looks forward to seeing what impact this could have at home.

“The more she learns these different ways to communicate, the more I get to know her,” said Megan Bartel. "And the more I get to meet her a little more at a time.”

Mayel Encinas said she hopes to introduce this concept to as many schools within TUSD as possible.