Tucson Red Cross volunteers step up as California wildfires devastate Los Angeles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As deadly wildfires sweep across the Los Angeles area, claiming at least 24 lives and destroying over 12,000 homes, communities far beyond California are rallying to support the victims.

Among them is Tucson’s chapter of the American Red Cross, which has already sent five volunteers to aid in the relief effort, with more expected to follow.

Joan Scott, a retired wildlife biologist from Tucson, is among those answering the call.

Speaking before she departed from Tucson International Airport, Scott reflected on her motivation for volunteering.

"I retired and had some free time on my hands," she said. "I thought I wanted to do something to help people."

Scott, who has responded to numerous disasters across the country, acknowledged that the fires in Los Angeles present unique challenges. Unlike typical wildfires that ignite in rural areas, these blazes have consumed dense, urban neighborhoods, resulting in unprecedented destruction.

"This is an urban fire,” Scott said. “So the density and the amount of homes that have been lost is catastrophic. They need lots of assistance."

She will spend the next two weeks working in Red Cross shelters, where more than 900 displaced residents are seeking refuge. Her role includes providing critical support to help families navigate the road to recovery.

"I work with clients who have lost their homes, helping them plan their next steps and connecting them with resources," Scott shared. "We have nurses to replace medicines and counselors to help with the emotional toll."

Mike Sagara, a Public Information Officer for the Red Cross of Southern Arizona, emphasized the long-term need for support going beyond damage from the wildfires.

"They’ve had to cancel blood drives in California,” Sagara said. “We’re asking people here to roll up their sleeves and donate blood," Sagara said, highlighting another way the community can assist.

With the firefighting efforts ongoing and recovery expected to take months, if not years, the Red Cross continues to seek volunteers and donations.

Those interested can visit the American Red Cross website for more information. Donations to the American Red Cross can be made through the website, by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Those interested in giving blood can visit the Red Cross blood donation webpage.