Tucson Red Cross volunteer deploys to Florida for storm relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson-based American Red Cross volunteer is heading to Florida to assist with disaster relief efforts following recent storms. MaRico Tippet, a retired Air Force veteran, was deployed with just 24 hours' notice to help over 2,000 people who are still seeking refuge in shelters.

Tippet will serve as an elected official liaison, coordinating with state and local leaders to ensure accurate information and alignment with government relief efforts.

Tippet, who has experience in high-stress situations from his military service, says he feels prepared both physically and emotionally for the work ahead.

“I’ve deployed to warzones before, so I think that kind of helps," Tippet said. "But when you see something this close to home, it really has an emotional trigger. I’m healthy and able, and I just want to be a source of comfort and hope for those who have lost everything.”

Tippet expects recovery efforts in Florida to last weeks or even months. Those wishing to support storm survivors can contact the American Red Cross.