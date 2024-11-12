Tucson Red Cross volunteer assists in New Mexico after biggest flood in 100 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Randy Ogden, a Tucsonan and volunteer with the American Red Cross, recently returned home after spending two weeks helping flood victims in New Mexico. Ogden traveled to the area after severe flooding devastated several communities, including Roswell and Dexter.

New Mexico got six inches of rain falling within an hour, destroying homes and causing fatalities. Ogden, who spent his adult life with the Tucson Fire Department and past three years with the Red Cross, said his emergency response background helped him relate to the affected families.

“I think I can bring in my experience and time working with emergencies to help families. I can identify with them,” Ogden said.

The flooding, which occurred two weeks ago, left many homes submerged under several feet of water. Affected areas were already vulnerable due to fire scars that increased runoff. In Dexter, many of the homes damaged were in low-income neighborhoods, and several residents had no flood insurance. Ogden said 345 homes were destroyed, with at least two or three fatalities.

Nearly 400 volunteers helped support the recovery effort, providing support to nearly 1,000 residents in the area.

Ogden said seeing the devastation first hand was emotional, “I felt really sad for the people that had lost everything.”

The American Red Cross is encouraging others to get involved and assist with disaster relief efforts across the country. For more information, visit the American Red Cross website.