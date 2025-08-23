Tucson Police investigating homicide on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Friday night in the city’s south side, they said in a press release.

Just after 9:15 p.m. on August 22, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 5200 block of South Champion Stravenue, TPD said.

Officials said a short time later, St. Mary’s Hospital notified police that a gunshot victim had been dropped off by car.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Emmanuel Loya, later died from his injuries, according to Tucson Police. His family has been notified.

Detectives from TPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation, police said.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and collected evidence from the scene, but so far no suspects have been identified.

Police say the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or leave an anonymous tip with 88-CRIME.