Tucson police arrest man after alleged break-ins, police said

The Tucson Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to enter one home and successfully entered another in the South Division, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a suspect matching similar descriptions at two nearby residences.

In the first instance, the caller reported that the suspect attempted to force entry into their home.

At a second location, the individual walked inside but fled immediately after being confronted by a resident.

Officers located and arrested the suspect shortly after the reports. No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the activity remains ongoing.

