Tucson nonprofit helps ease financial strain for families of children with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small workshop on Tucson’s south side is making a big impact for families of children with disabilities.

Special Needs Solutions, a volunteer-run nonprofit, is crafting life-changing adaptive equipment at a fraction of typical costs, offering hope and relief to parents grappling with steep medical bills and insurance limitations.

The work comes at a critical time. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that families of children with disabilities are nearly twice as likely to face financial hardship compared to those without. Compounding the issue, these families are often underinsured, with limited coverage for the expensive adaptive equipment many children require.

That’s where Special Needs Solutions steps in.

Operating out of a modest facility, the organization builds everything from adapted chairs and electrical switches to custom benches and weighted blankets. A chair that might cost $800 elsewhere can be built here for around $40.

“Everything we make here is made by volunteers,” said Executive Director David Gordon. “Because of it, all we charge for are the materials used to make the equipment.”

Gordon notes that the organization does not handle larger projects such as home or vehicle renovations, which are typically covered by insurance.

The nonprofit was founded seven years ago after the closure of the state-run Adaptation Station. Gordon, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, carried the mission forward. Together, they design and construct tailored devices that meet the unique needs of each child, many of whom have conditions like cerebral palsy.

“Beds are thousands of dollars. Chairs are hundreds of dollars. Switches can be fifty dollars,” Gordon said. “All these things they need to have a quality of life.”

One standout project involved a young girl with cerebral palsy who loved horseback riding. Volunteers retrofitted her saddle with specialized supports to ensure she could ride safely and independently.

Volunteer Craig Little, whose niece has cerebral palsy, knows firsthand how quickly costs can spiral. “A little form for her ankle was $2,500,” he said.

Despite the challenges, volunteers thrive on creative problem-solving. “Often, someone will come in and ask, ‘Can you make this?’” Little said. “We’ll all collaborate, sit down and figure out a way to do it.”

The team also includes retired professionals like Christine Small, a former occupational therapist who now sews weighted vests. “They just make you feel nice and comfortable,” she said. “It’s a great feeling that you can help.”

Gordon only wishes he’d started sooner. “My only regret is not knowing about this 40 years ago because I’d have been doing this for the past 40 years,” he said. “What we do here is easily the most rewarding, satisfying, fulfilling thing I’ve ever done. It’s just amazing to actually make something that works for somebody and makes their lives better.”