Tucson non-profit tackling chronic absenteeism, removing barriers to getting students in class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chronic absenteeism, when students miss 10% of classes in Arizona, skyrocketed after 2020. Recent data from the Helios Education Foundation showed absences are still high compared to pre-pandemic rates.

State Superintendent Tom Horne’s response, according to a press release, urged school districts and local law enforcement to issue citations for truancy and give failing grades after nine unexcused absences.

Arizona non-profit Higher Ground is proposing an alternative approach and shared some of their methods for more schools to embrace.

During the 2022-2023 school year, nearly 195,000 students in grades one through eight who missed 18 or more school days were considered chronically absent.

At Utterback Middle School, educators are tackling those high numbers head-on, crediting the support from Higher Ground.

"We've learned a lot about our families. We've learned that, you know, some families don't have access to medical care, or don't have access to dentists, or transportation to school. And also childcare, sometimes our students are the caregivers to their younger siblings when their parents are working because they cannot afford childcare," Principal Taranika Sanders said.

Higher Ground's efforts, going beyond the classroom, aim to help families meet the basic needs that may prevent their students from attending school.

"And without those needs being addressed, we knew that our students wouldn't be able to fully engage in school in the way that we really wanted them to," Sanders added.

Utterback Middle School is one of eight schools getting support from Higher Ground, utilizing their community school method.

Data collected by the non-profit showed chronic absenteeism decreased by 21% in the past two years in the schools they serve.

"We talked with students, we talked with parents, and eventually found out, you know, again, the variety of these reasons that are often tied to health issues, that are often tied to housing issues, right? Their A.C. was off, or they're being evicted," explained Higher Ground Founder Jansen Azarias-Suzumoto.

Suzumoto added that punishing parents and students contradicts their methods.

"The majority of families understand the value of education and the importance of being in school. It's just that there are so many barriers that need to be addressed."

Higher Ground hoped for their research to help more schools in preparing for the upcoming school year.