Tucson group working to revive Tejano music in Southside community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tejano music scene in Tucson is still going strong. Members of the local chapter of the Tejano Legend Pioneers Organization meet once a month at El Doradito Restaurant.

“As you can tell, there aren't really any more Tejano stations. They're all gone. And who knows, maybe Tucson will be different,” said Jose Carbajal, one of the members.

The group is working to revive the roots to bring more appreciation to a genre of music that boomed in the 1990s with the rise of Selena Quintanilla, the 'Queen of Tejano Music.'

“Selena and I became comrades. You know, I did a record, my last record in Texas, I did for her dad, Abraham Quintanilla, which is called 'Vamos Alpari,' written by AB and Yom Rami and Selena,” said Adalberto Gallegos, the president of the Tucson chapter of the organization.

Many, like Gallegos, went on to find success in Tejano music and brought that success to Tucson. Juan Soto, another member, said, "We are known by a lot of people in Texas and everywhere else as having one of the biggest markets of Tejano outside of Texas.”

The group is hoping to collaborate with the community to spread their message and educate newer generations about the value of Tejano music.

"As Mexican Americans, we have created something that fits perfectly in our culture. So Tejano music is an extension of who we are as a people. So that's what I want to express to our youth," said Juan Soto.

To connect with the Tejano Legend Pioneers, contact 520-870-1468.