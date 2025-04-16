Tucson Fire responds to fire incident near Alvernon and Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a working fire incident Tuesday afternoon near Alvernon and Irvington.

TFD says dispatchers received the call at approximately 3:15 p.m., and crews arrived on scene by 3:18 p.m.

KGUN 9 spoke with Nicholas Lamb, a driver with Arizona Trucking and Materials, who said he saw smoke rising as he was heading toward the area. He said police informed him the fire started in the Arizona Trucking yard and then spread to the neighboring Southern Arizona Paving property — a company known to store propane tanks.

“I was over at Grant and Swan, out on Swan Road, and you could see the black smoke,” Lamb said. “Had no idea it was over here until we got to the area and found out it was in our yard. Hope for the best — hope everyone who was in our yard at the time of the fire is alright.”

After the fire was under control, dozens of Arizona Trucking vehicles returned to the yard. A sheriff at the scene told KGUN 9 that none of the trucks were damaged, but tires at the site did catch fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. This story will be updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

