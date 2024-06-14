Tucson Fire Department begins construction on new Station 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department has begun construction on a new Station 14 on the south side, replacing the current station built in 1968. The new facility aims to improve both firefighter well-being and community service.

Construction Superintendent Glen Pinon of BFL Construction Co. said, "We've cleared out 3 acres for the replacement of Station 14."

The new station will feature enhanced health and safety measures for firefighters, including dedicated dorm rooms, a gym, and an upgraded dispatch system. "It's going to help with health and safety for the firefighters and expand our capability to serve the citizens of Tucson," said Paul Moore, Deputy Chief of Capital Projects for Tucson Fire.

This project is funded by a voter-approved half-cent sales tax initiative from 2017, designed to boost public safety. Despite various challenges and delays, including the impact of COVID-19, the project is now moving forward. "It takes a long time to design, plan, permit, and get a station off the ground," Moore said.

Construction of the new Station 14 began last month and is expected to be completed within 9 to 12 months, so the Tucson Fire Department can better serve the south side.