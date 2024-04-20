Tucson dentistry donates $10k to local non-profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Southside this afternoon three Tucson non-profits each got a share of $10,000.

The "Caring 4 Community" award is given by Tucson’s local Dentistry 4 Kids offices.

Non-profits nominate themselves for the award then, over a few week period, asked community members to vote for them in order to win.

The winner of the top $5,000 prize was the Angel Heart Pajama Project.

Which works to give books and pajamas to foster kids in need across Southern Arizona.

“We see a lot of under-served kids in our practice and we want to help non-profits that are seeing the same kids," Dentist Amy Hauschildt said.

For the Angel Heart Pajama Project, the $10,000 will help them serve hundreds of more kids in the area.

“We’re going to buy a lot of pajamas and books," Maria Patterson said.

"We’re already shopping already online and in stores," Patti Lopez said.

La Paloma Family Service and Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson received the second and third place prices.