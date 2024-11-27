Watch Now
Tucson Airport braces for Thanksgiving travel surge

Tucson International Airport is expecting an 11% increase in travelers, with officials advising passengers to arrive early and be prepared for any potential delays.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Thanksgiving just one day away, Tucson International Airport is preparing for one of the busiest travel days of the year as millions of Americans head home to spend the holiday with family and friends. Airport officials are expecting a significant increase in passenger traffic, with today and Sunday projected to be among the busiest of the entire holiday season.

“We’re anticipating an 11% increase in passenger traffic this year compared to last year,” said Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer at Tucson International. “We have all hands on deck, and our staff is fully prepared to ensure a smooth experience for travelers.”

Despite the expected surge, Wright said that safety and security remain the top priorities for the airport during the busy season. “Every day, safety is our top priority,” he said. “But during the holiday season, we’re certainly stepping up our efforts to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Travelers should expect crowded conditions, particularly during early morning hours. While the airport has not yet experienced significant delays, Wright recommended checking with airlines for any updates on flight status, as weather or other factors could lead to disruptions across the country.

“We’re really proud of our robust flight network,” Wright said. “If your flight is delayed or disrupted, we have the capability to reroute you through other airlines or connecting cities to make sure you get where you need to go.”

Tucson International officials also advise passengers to allow extra time for security checks as the airport anticipates higher volumes throughout the day. Despite it being one of the busiest times of the year, Wright assured that the airport remains easy to navigate.

