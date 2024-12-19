Tucson 911 call center sees high call volume, causing longer wait times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents calling 911 are experiencing longer wait times, raising concerns about emergency response efficiency. While the city's 911 center is working to improve its response times, high call volumes remain a challenge.

Geoff Kuhn, Deputy Director of Public Safety Communications, says the center is meeting national standards for response times, which average 15 seconds. However, delays can occur, particularly during busy periods, when multiple calls come in from the same location or when additional information is needed to prioritize responses.

"Some delays are inevitable," Kuhn said. "If there's an influx of calls in a public area, you're probably not the only one calling."

Tucson’s 911 center currently employs 154 dispatchers, with plans to expand staffing. Alicia Rubio, the center's manager, highlighted the emotional toll of the job, especially during intense calls like child CPR instructions.

"The hardest calls are definitely the child CPR calls," Rubio said. "It's difficult to give instructions when the caller is emotionally overwhelmed."

Peak call times typically occur between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., while each dispatcher handles an average of 130 to 150 calls per day. National data shows the average response time across the country is 10 seconds, slightly faster than Tucson's average of about 15 seconds.

The training process for new dispatchers is intensive, often taking up to six months to complete. The goal is to make training as realistic as possible, so new employees are well-prepared when they handle real emergencies.

For non-emergency situations, Tucson offers a separate line, 311, where residents can be directed to the appropriate resources without calling 911. The center is actively recruiting for both 911 and 311 operators, with open enrollment for new 911 dispatchers set for January.

For emergencies, residents are urged to continue calling 911, while non-urgent issues should be directed to the 311 line.