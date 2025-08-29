Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Truck crashes into pole near Desert Diamond Casino

Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports a two-vehicle crash near the casino; no road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A truck crashed into a pole near Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment early Friday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The crash is near S Nogales Hwy & E Los Reales Rd.

Officials say it was a two-vehicle collision with unknown injuries. As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, no one has been transported for medical treatment.

There are no active road closures at this time.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) was notified due to the pole being involved in the crash. A tow truck is currently en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

