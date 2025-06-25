Traffic closures coming as major I-10 construction project begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Wednesday, June 25, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will begin a series of lane, ramp and road closures on Tucson’s south side as construction kicks off on the I-10 widening project between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road.

Commuters and residents in the area should brace for nightly and daytime traffic restrictions throughout the week:

I-10 between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way: Reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Southbound Alvernon Way between Olympia Parkway and I-10: Down to two lanes from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Kino Parkway between Tucson Marketplace and Benson Highway: Reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Multiple ramp closures are also expected in the area.

ADOT says two lanes in each direction on I-10 will remain open during peak travel hours throughout the duration of the project to help minimize disruption. Access to nearby businesses will also be maintained.

This marks the beginning of the largest highway construction project in Southern Arizona's history, a $600 million plan to reconstruct and expand a key 4-mile stretch of Interstate 10. The multi-year effort is aimed at easing congestion, enhancing safety and improving access to and from Tucson’s core, according to ADOT.

The multi-phase project includes major upgrades to roadways, interchanges and traffic flow:

Widening I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way, including auxiliary lanes.

between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way, including auxiliary lanes. Reconstructing the Kino Parkway interchange.

Building a new interchange at Country Club Road , replacing the aging Palo Verde Road interchange to enhance traffic safety.

, replacing the aging Palo Verde Road interchange to enhance traffic safety. Constructing a new westbound on-ramp at Alvernon Way.

at Alvernon Way. Installing an undercrossing beneath I-10 to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex.

Construction is expected to continue through 2028.