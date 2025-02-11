ADOT expanding I-10 lanes on the Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arbuckle Coffee is a wholesale roaster that has been in business for years, but has not been open to the public in the past few years. They’re going to open up to the public soon.

This all comes at a time when the Arizona Department of Transportation is going to expand I-10 on the Southside. Construction starts in the summer.

ADOT said they’re going to start working on widening I-10 from two to three lanes in each direction between I-10 and Alvernon Way to Kino Parkway.

They say they’re also going to widen I-10 to four lanes in each direction west of Kino Parkway. They said the entire project is going to help traffic congestion and flow.

Arbuckle Coffee is located near I-10 and Palo Verde, close by where the construction is going to start.

“People will go out of their way for a good thing,” Josh Willis, the owner of Arbuckle Coffee, said.

Willis said traffic on I-10 often builds up near his business, usually at a standstill or moving slowly, especially in the afternoons.

ADOT said the project is going to take out the Palo Verde road interchange and build a new Country Club Road interchange. They said it’s going to give access to people who use Palo Verde Road.

“I just found out that they’re going to close it, so I’m a little concerned but I’m not nervous about it,” Willis said.

However, he said he still thinks customers are going to head towards his business.

“It may work to our advantage. It may slow us down a little but we’ll see,” Willis said.

The project is also going to build an I-10 under crossing to connect the north and south Kino Sports Complex. ADOT said the project is going to continue through 2028.

“It’s going to give them some much needed relief and I think it’ll be a good thing both ways,” Willis said.