Traffic Alert: I-10 ramp closures at Kino Pkwy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has started construction on I-10 and Kino Parkway.

If you’re trying to get onto eastbound I-10 from Kino Parkway heading south, that ramp’s going away. Same with the off-ramp if you’re heading east on I-10 and want to get to Kino Parkway northbound, which is exit 263B, that’s also closing.

To access Kino Parkway (northbound or southbound) from eastbound I-10, use exit 263A.

The Interstate 10: Kino to Country Club project hopes to improve safety, increase traffic flow, and address traffic congestion.

This construction to the Kino Parkway section is just one of many elements in this project. Here are the following project elements, according to ADOT:



Reconstructing I-10 to include three general purpose lanes in each direction between milepost 262 (east of Park Avenue) and Alvernon Way

Reconstructing the traffic interchange at I-10 and Kino Parkway

Constructing a new traffic interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road

Removing the traffic interchange at Palo Verde Road and I-10

Constructing a new I-10 westbound entrance ramp from Alvernon Way

Constructing an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex